ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Two from Clifton Park charged after using stolen debit card

nyspnews.com
 4 days ago

On April 6, 2022, the New York State Police in Clifton Park arrested 30-year-old Craig R. Derusso and 34-year-old Emily N. Roerig, both of Clifton Park. Each was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession...

www.nyspnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton Park, NY
City
Malta, NY
FOX59

Carmel PD search for 2 seen using stolen credit cards at Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation. Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating suspect in burglary, stolen debit card

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman connected to a vehicle burglary. According to MPD on March 14, the woman pictured below tried to cash a check at My Community Credit Union using the victim’s driver’s license and debit card which were stolen during […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#The New York State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1420 WBSM

Brockton Dealer Gets Prison Time for Massive Drug Operation

BROCKTON — A Brockton man with prior convictions will spend nearly a decade in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for his role in a massive drug trafficking operation in Southeastern Massachusetts. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 35-year-old Jermaine Gonsalves was sentenced to nine and a half years in...
BROCKTON, MA
DeAnna Kay's Media Agency

Woman who was fatally shot in drive way identified

The women who was shot and murder this past Thursday has been identified as Tina Case. According to police reports the suspect knew Case and may have waited for her to return home before ambushing her as she pulled into the driveway. Police were quickly able to identify a person of interest but they are still actively looking for that person. Tina Case was found shot to death inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Koerber Avenue in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
AKRON, OH
Jackson Hole Radio

Alleged Hit-Man arrested in Yellowstone

A Vermont newspaper, the Caledonian-Record is reporting that a man sought for four years in connection with an apparent “murder-for-hire” was arrested in Yellowstone National Park last week. Federal documents filed in US District Court in Cheyenne show that 34-year-old Jerry Banks, living in Ft. Garland, Colorado was...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Minnesota

Man Wanted In 2 Separate St. Paul Shootings Taken Into Custody

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in custody in connection to two February shootings in St. Paul, one of which left a man dead. The St. Paul Police Department says that 27-year-old Kavion Jayvon Barnett, of St. Paul, was arrested this week. Investigators say he’s been charged with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting. The charges stem from a shooting on Feb. 13 on the Earl Street bridge, when a man reported that he was shot in the arm while in a car with his family. The victim told investigators that he was driving along the bridge when he heard a loud noise and his driver-side window shattered. Only moments after did he realize he’d been shot. (credit: CBS) Barnett is also wanted in connection with a Feb. 9 shooting on the 200 block of Front Street. Investigators say the victim, 56-year-old James Jeffrey King Sr., was found in a car with gunshot wound to his face. King was hospitalized for weeks but died of his injuries on March 1. Barnett is currently in the Ramsey County Jail.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy