Troy, AL

Academy Street School refurbishment to start soon

By Josh Boutwell
Troy Messenger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Troy has had plans to refurbish the old Academy Street High School – which was the city’s school for African-American students during segregation – for a number of years and the project is expected to get underway later this year. In 2018, Troy...

Related
explore venango

Liberty Street Streetscape Project Will Start Soon in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. – PennDOT and the City of Franklin announced today the start of the Liberty Street Streetscape Project in downtown Franklin early next month. The project includes the sidewalks along the section of Liberty Street (Route 8/62/322) from the intersection with 12th Street to the intersection with 14th Street.
FRANKLIN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown Citizens’ Leadership Academy starts April 7

NORRISTOWN- Municipal residents will get a look at the functions of their local government with the return of the Citizens’ Leadership Academy this spring. The latest cohort of the CLA will convene for an eight-week course starting April 7 at 6 p.m. The class continues almost every Thursday through May 26 with a course completion certificate awarded to each participant who attends at least six of the eight classes. Each week will focus on a different area of municipal government, from finance to public works, emergency services to zoning. Representatives from Montgomery County Government and the Norristown Area School District will also speak to residents about their respective functions in the community.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Huron Daily Tribune

Maple Street Bridge expected to reopen to traffic soon

MANISTEE — Manistee City Manager Bill Gambill said on Tuesday that Maple Street Bridge will be open to traffic by the end of the week. "They did the pour (the concrete) last week, and they can open it to traffic after it partially cures after seven days, so it should be open by the end of the week," Gambill said.
MANISTEE, MI
Times Daily

Haaland: Report on Indigenous boarding schools expected soon

The Interior Department is on the verge of releasing a report on its investigation into the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
EDUCATION
Victoria Advocate

UHV Q&A: Ben Wilson Street project to begin soon

Q: I heard that the Victoria City Council has approved the Ben Wilson Street construction project. When will construction start, and how will that impact traffic on the street?. A: The Victoria City Council approved the Ben Wilson Street project during the March 1 City Council meeting. That means that...
VICTORIA, TX
Mount Airy News

What it was, was pickleball

City expanding popular sport’s presence with $200,750 project. Folks gathered at a court in Mount Airy’s Riverside Park appeared to be preparing to play tennis while taking advantage of a warm April day. They certainly looked the part, wearing shorts, T-shirts and sneakers along with visors to shield...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

