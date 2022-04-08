Academy Street School refurbishment to start soon

NORRISTOWN- Municipal residents will get a look at the functions of their local government with the return of the Citizens’ Leadership Academy this spring. The latest cohort of the CLA will convene for an eight-week course starting April 7 at 6 p.m. The class continues almost every Thursday through May 26 with a course completion certificate awarded to each participant who attends at least six of the eight classes. Each week will focus on a different area of municipal government, from finance to public works, emergency services to zoning. Representatives from Montgomery County Government and the Norristown Area School District will also speak to residents about their respective functions in the community.

