Industry sources speaking to Nikkei Asia are painting a somewhat dreary picture as to the current and future supply of electronics. According to the publication, chipmakers attempting to expand their production capacity are being met with increasingly long lead times, some reaching the 18-month mark. This is likely to put a dent on the speed at which new semiconductor factories from the likes of Intel and TSMC enter production, which could, in turn, translate into longer than previously thought supply constraints for consumer-facing electronics.

