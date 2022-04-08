Blast From the Past: gas prices in 2008

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The body of a Batavia man who was reported missing Friday was found in Tonawanda Creek during an extensive search. The man’s body was recovered around 12:35 p.m. Monday by search and rescue teams while searching the creek between the S. Lyon Street and River Street bridges, after his jacket was […]
All lanes are blocked on NY 7 going both directions in Cobleskill at Barnerville Road. The road is closed because of flooding and there is no alternate route at this time and traffic is being turned around.
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. — Two people were killed and four others were injured Wednesday when an Amazon Prime tractor-trailer struck five cars on the New York State Thruway, authorities said. The crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Albany and Schenectady just before 8 a.m. EDT,...
Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
Heavy rain hit the Capital Region over the past 24 hours, and multiple roads in the area are closed because of flooding. Below is a list of every road closure News10 has for the Capital Region. This post will be updated throughout the morning as more roads will close and reopen
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • A 14-year-old boy was charged in Camden on April 6 with one count of second-degree unlawful surveillance. His name was not released due to his age. • Savannah P. Dygert, 22, of Cold...
Workers blocked off parking access around the state-owned Oneida Fish Hatchery in Constantia this afternoon, several days after a pair of conflicts between DEC police and several Native American fishermen. Three trucks delivered approximately 30 concrete barricades. Workers placed the barricades at the front entrance of the hatchery near Route...
