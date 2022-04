Millions of people who have fallen behind on their student loan payments just got some very welcome news. In addition to extending the student loan pause — in place since spring 2020 — through Aug. 31, the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that it's pulling borrowers who were in default pre-pandemic out of default. They will receive a "fresh start" on repayment by "eliminating the impact of delinquency and default and allowing them to reenter repayment in good standing," the department said in a statement.

