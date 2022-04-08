Doris Jean Hatfield, 77 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

The Lebanon High School tennis team defeated the Camdenton Lakers on Tuesday night, 5-4. With the match on the line, Hayden Starnes won his singles match at the No. 5 spot over Jebediah Flynn 8-6 to clinch the match. “Hayden played fantastic tennis,” head coach Ron Crowell said. “With the match on the line, he came up clutch and we were able to pull a win out over our rival.” The ‘Jackets (3-5 overall) performed well in doubles play, winning two out of three matches. Easton Cromer and Ethan Fisher teamed up at No. 1 doubles to defeat Clay Bernhard and Ryder Pitts 8-3. Dathon Durbin and Starnes won at No. 2 doubles 8-3 over Levin Dunahee and Flynn. In singles play, Fisher won at No. 2 singles over Pitts, 8-3. Durbin had a big win over Dunahee 8-4 to help with the match score. JV winners included Hicks/Woodcock (6-4), Owen/Slavens (7-5), and Austin Garrison (7-5). At the JV tournament in Bolivar on Wednesday, Jacob Slavens, Michael Owen, and Garrison/Roberts won second place, respectively. Kasey Hicks, Kaden Roberts, Garrison, Ben Nelson, Kaleb Massey, Blackburn/Mizer, and Degand/Ruble took third. At the Lebanon varsity tournament on Thursday, Ethan Fisher and Cromer placed second in the No.1 doubles flight while Fisher won first in the No. 2 singles flight. Case Warson took home first in the No. 5 singles flight. Overall, Lebanon took third out of four teams with Waynesville coming in first and Osage finishing second. The ‘Jackets beat Willow Springs 9-0 while losing to Osage (7-2) and Waynesville (6-3). “We had a great win over Willow Springs to finish the day after tough losses to Osage and Waynesville,” said Crowell. “Case Warson had a great day finishing 3-0 in singles. Ethan Fisher continues to impress with huge wins over Waynesville and Willow Springs. Ethan Fisher and Easton Cromer also had a big day in doubles with wins over Osage and Willow Springs. Kasey Hicks had wins over Willow Springs in singles and doubles after filling in due to an injury. He did a fantastic job.”

LEBANON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO