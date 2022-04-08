ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

IU basketball recruiting: Transfer portal names to know — Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Woodson is building his program on a foundation of defense, and there are few better on that end than Wichita State transfer guard Dexter Dennis. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound Dennis entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday. He started in 27 of Wichita State’s 28 games and finished second on the...

www.thedailyhoosier.com

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KAKE TV

Andover's Xavier Bell transferring to Wichita State

An Andover Central basketball star is coming home to play his college basketball. Xavier Bell announced on social media is transferring to Wichita State. Bell recently completed his sophomore season at Drexel University where he started 25 games and averaged 11 points per game. He scored a season high of 30 points against Hofstra.
ANDOVER, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
College Basketball
Wichita, KS
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
City
Dexter, KS
Local
Kansas College Basketball
CBS Sports

Illinois basketball recruiting: Five-star PG, former Kentucky signee Skyy Clark commits to Illini

One month and one day after requesting a release from his Letter of Intent to the University of Kentucky, five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced he has flipped his pledge and committed to the University of Illinois. Clark chose the Illini in a Thursday decision aired live on ESPNU at the State Champions Invitational over finalists Louisville, USC, Tennessee, Maryland and Washington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could UNC try to get involved with Texas Tech transfer?

With the 2021-22 season in the books and roster turnover expected for every program in college basketball, UNC now turns to the transfer portal to potentially fill some needs for next season. It is expected that both Caleb Love and Armando Bacot will at the very least go through the NBA Draft process and test their stock. The Tar Heels will definitely be losing Brady Manek from this years roster and there is still a decision to be made for versatile wing Leaky Black — who has the option to use a fifth year under the Covid rules. Also, with the expectation...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas adds another big man from transfer portal: Graham from Arizona State

Arkansas’ frontcourt has gone from question mark in 2022-23 to likely strength. The Razorbacks added a fourth player via the transfer portal on Thursday when former Arizona State forward Jalen Graham committed to Arkansas. He follows brothers from Rhode Island, Makhi and Makhel Mitchell and former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile. Graham, who is 6-foot-9, was a second-team All-Pac 12 player last year for the Sun Devils. He averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for Arizona State in his junior season. Graham has two seasons of eligibility left, one of which comes from the COVID-19 exemption by the NCAA. Graham was a four-star prospect ranked No. 169 in the country when he committed to the Sun Devils in the Class of 2019. Arkansas lost forward Stanley Umude to exhausted eligibility, center Connor Vanover to the transfer portal and forward Au’Diese Toney to the NBA draft. Forward Jaylin Williams also declared for the draft, but chose not to hire an agent, leaving him eligible for a return next season.
ARKANSAS STATE
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSLA

Grambling athletic director, students speak on new volleyball coach’s decision

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Just a day after learning Grambling State University’s new volleyball coach cut the entire team, KSLA spoke with the school’s athletic director. Students who thought their collegiate futures were secured were sent packing, with their scholarships taken away. Athletic Director Trayvean Scott says he supports the decision made by Coach Chelsey Lucas and that it was not made last minute.
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Kansas State#Wichita State#Wsu
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

Man charged in death of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah's brother

CLEVELAND --  A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy