More than 100 people gathered at the Historic ‘Iao Theater last week for the premiere of six animated film shorts that highlight the stories of 12 Maui community members. The films were the latest initiative of Small Town Big Art, which pairs professional artists with community consultants to co-create public art that celebrates Wailuku town’s history, culture and sense of place, according to a news release.

WAILUKU, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO