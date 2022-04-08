ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Pet Connection: Big Boy the bulldog loves people and is looking for his forever home

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

Springfield, Mo. — Big Boy the American Bulldog loves belly rubs and people and is looking for a forever home.

The two-year-old is very curious and loves people, according to Katie Newcomb with the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

Pet Connection: Meet Ty from Rescue One

Newcomb said Big Boy would do best in a home where he is the only pet, and that he would do well in a home with older children, especially children who are used to being around large dogs.

Big Boy also needs a home with a fenced yard and a family who wants to spend time with him outside.

The Southwest Missouri Humane Society has a lot of puppies and kittens in the shelter. They are looking for fosters, donations, and adopters.

Anyone interested in adopting from the Southwest Missouri Humane Society can call 417-833-2526 or visit its website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Springfield, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Boy#Forever Home#American
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
PETS
AM 1390 KRFO

Don’t Let Strangers Take a Picture of Your Dog. Here’s Why

Dogs need to go out for walks pretty much on a daily basis, right? And now, as it starts to warm up again, there will be more and more people out walking, running and walking their dogs. When you run into another dog lover, many times they want to pet your dog, comment on the "cuteness" and in some cases, ask if they can take a picture of your cute dog.
PETS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy