Pet Connection: Big Boy the bulldog loves people and is looking for his forever home
Springfield, Mo. — Big Boy the American Bulldog loves belly rubs and people and is looking for a forever home.
The two-year-old is very curious and loves people, according to Katie Newcomb with the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.Pet Connection: Meet Ty from Rescue One
Newcomb said Big Boy would do best in a home where he is the only pet, and that he would do well in a home with older children, especially children who are used to being around large dogs.
Big Boy also needs a home with a fenced yard and a family who wants to spend time with him outside.
The Southwest Missouri Humane Society has a lot of puppies and kittens in the shelter. They are looking for fosters, donations, and adopters.
Anyone interested in adopting from the Southwest Missouri Humane Society can call 417-833-2526 or visit its website.
