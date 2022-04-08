Pet Connection: Big Boy the bulldog loves people and is looking for his forever home

Springfield, Mo. — Big Boy the American Bulldog loves belly rubs and people and is looking for a forever home.

The two-year-old is very curious and loves people, according to Katie Newcomb with the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

Newcomb said Big Boy would do best in a home where he is the only pet, and that he would do well in a home with older children, especially children who are used to being around large dogs.

Big Boy also needs a home with a fenced yard and a family who wants to spend time with him outside.

The Southwest Missouri Humane Society has a lot of puppies and kittens in the shelter. They are looking for fosters, donations, and adopters.

Anyone interested in adopting from the Southwest Missouri Humane Society can call 417-833-2526 or visit its website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.