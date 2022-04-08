ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

This Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In All Of Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pancakes are a classic go-to for breakfast . You can dress them up any way you'd like by adding different toppings and ingredients such as chocolate chips, blueberries, whipped cream, and the always-pleasing maple syrup. Some pancakes even have a unique twist with added secret ingredients that set them apart from others, such as sour cream, potatoes, blue corn, and brown sugar.

So which place in Oklahoma has the best pancakes? Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's tastiest pancakes so you don't have to figure that out for yourself. But let's be honest, a pancake tasting doesn't sound like the worst idea.

According to Eat This, Not That! , the best pancakes in Oklahoma come from Kitchen No. 324 in Oklahoma City.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant :

"When a menu says something is giant, we automatically want to order it just to see how giant it is. At Kitchen No. 324 there is a giant buttermilk pancake on the menu that locals can't get enough of."

Click here to view the restaurant's website.

Click here to see the best pancakes in each state.

