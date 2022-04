Mom and pop landlords are selling their properties because of increasing regulations, study funds.Portland has lost at least 719 single-family rental houses since the City Council first declared an ongoing housing emergency in 2015. That is one finding of a new report released by Oregon REALTORS and Multifamily NW on Tuesday. March 15. This is naturally occurring affordable workforce housing for families with children or multiple generations that is not being replaced, representatives of the two organizations said during a remote press conference. Most of it has been lost in East Portland and Multnomah County, the report found. Michael...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 26 DAYS AGO