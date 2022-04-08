ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Residents can root on Aiken's Kevin Kisner with new merch benefitting Kisner Foundation

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago

Aiken residents can cheer on hometown professional golfer Kevin Kisner with new specialty tees, hoodies and hats.

The new merchandise available for sale will benefit the Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation.

The Kisner Foundation, a local nonprofit, posted on its Facebook page that the new "Ain't No Hobby" line is available to purchase, and portions of each sale will go to the foundation.

Kisner, an Aiken native and professional golfer who has won four times on the PGA Tour, has been quoted as telling fans that, "This ain't no hobby."

The proceeds of the "Ain't No Hobby" line will help the foundation continue to have an impact on children through sports, education and health.

The Kisner Foundation mission includes children’s health, education and fitness. Since it was formed in 2016, the foundation has contributed more than $500,000 through 60 grants to various organizations throughout the CSRA.

In November, the Kisner Foundation announced it was committing more than $5 million to help establish a pediatric behavioral health and wellness center at the Children's Hospital of Georgia. Brittany Kisner worked at the hospital from 2009-2012 as a speech pathologist.

"Ain't No Hobby" items can be purchased online at barstoolsports.com and by searching "Ain't No Hobby." The items benefitting the foundation are marked as "Charity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CCatM_0f3eID5R00
The Kisner Foundation recently announced new merchandise. Proceeds from the sales of these items will go to the foundation.  Screenshot from barstoolsports.com

The Kisner Foundation also offers branded merchandise – such as T-shirts, hats and koozies – on its website at kisnerfoundation.com, with a portion of every purchase going toward the foundation, as well.

News editor Holly Kemp contributed to this article.

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
