Vikings Add Another Defensive Lineman. Does It Move the Needle?

The signing of Jordan Hicks to play next to Eric Kendricks gives the Vikings two solid starting linebackers. After that, it’s more of a question mark. Blake Lynch had some nice moments last season, including an interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery on his way to a reasonable 64.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. He started six games in what was a somewhat surprisingly successful second season. Troy Dye enters his third season looking like a capable depth player but not much more. Chazz Surratt was one of several 2021 rookies that didn’t get a look in. I was one of the few who liked the pick and hope for a second-season jump like Blake Lynch had.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO