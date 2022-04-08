ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Add Another Defensive Lineman. Does It Move the Needle?

By Dustin Baker
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is Episode 17 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines a free-agent signing for the Vikings. Particularly, Jullian Taylor...

purpleptsd.com

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Trade Down Rumors Begin Heating Up for Vikings

Some will remember the Spielman days and instinctively express disdain. Lay aside those biases. A trade down may be in the best interest of the Vikings. Apparently, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has insider info that the Chargers may be looking to the Vikings to climb up in the draft: “Don’t discount a needy tackle team such as the Los Angeles Chargers moving up for Penning. One trading partner to keep in mind is the Minnesota Vikings.”
purplePTSD.com

How the Vikings Can End Up with a Marvelous Pick at #12

This is Episode 19 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode explains how the Vikings are in guaranteed good shape with the 12th overall pick in the draft. Particularly, the Top 10 prospects, plus a process of elimination are discussed. Email any feedback —...
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates', NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
Bryant Mckinnie
purplePTSD.com

Flashback Friday – Randall McDaniel, an A+ Viking Draft Pick

The Minnesota Vikings have had some amazing draft picks over the decades, including names like Fran Tarkenton, Matt Birk, and guard Randall McDaniel. McDaniel was drafted in 1988 by the Vikings with the 19th pick. Experts expected McDaniel to have an impact; however, no one could have predicted all the ways in which this would come true.
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
Yardbarker

Falcons Sign Ex-Broncos DB Mike Ford: NFL Tracker

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date information on all the moves. APRIL...
purplePTSD.com

The Benefits of An Early Run on QBs

We should be hoping several QBs are chosen in the top 10. If that occurs, high-end talent will get pushed down to the Minnesota Vikings. A recent mock draft on The Draft Network explored this precise scenario. Their mock features Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Desmond Ridder all going in the opening 8 picks. The end result is some legit, top-5 talent that’s suddenly available.
VikingsTerritory

Day 2 Draft Prospects Vikings – Linebackers

The signing of Jordan Hicks to play next to Eric Kendricks gives the Vikings two solid starting linebackers. After that, it’s more of a question mark. Blake Lynch had some nice moments last season, including an interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery on his way to a reasonable 64.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. He started six games in what was a somewhat surprisingly successful second season. Troy Dye enters his third season looking like a capable depth player but not much more. Chazz Surratt was one of several 2021 rookies that didn’t get a look in. I was one of the few who liked the pick and hope for a second-season jump like Blake Lynch had.
purplePTSD.com

"A pretty frisky team:" NFL Execs Comment on Vikings Offseason

Mike Sando of The Athletic, quite evidently, has some strong connections within the league. His recent piece draws on opinions from various NFL executives to comment on every team’s offseason. The Vikings, of course, are part of this group, and the executives’ opinions mirror the fanbase insofar as both are divided in their perspective on the purple offseason.
Yardbarker

Finding Broncos: Daniel Faalele | OT | Minnesota

His size and strength aren't common in the NFL. Hus hands with vines for arms that can keep defenders off his frame. Only has a few years of football experience and is on an upward climb. He has solid mechanics, and he moves with a purpose without wasting steps. He...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Cameron Goode, Cal Bears

Cal Bear Cameron Goode showed up to his Pro Day looking to impress all 32 teams including the Las Vegas Raiders. California outside linebacker is considered one of the most overlooked defenders in this year’s draft class after not being invited to the NFL Combine. “Goode started the day...
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Prototypical Patriots tight ends in 2022 NFL Draft class

If the Patriots are going to feature an offensive attack that utilizes multiple tight ends extensively, and if they can't count on things suddenly clicking for Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, they could use more depth behind Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. This isn't the strongest crop of draftable tight...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

