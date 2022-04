A beautiful lawn can be both appealing and environmentally friendly, but it can be a lot of work to do by yourself. Extended periods of extreme weather, dull lawnmower blades, bugs, pests, and heavy foot traffic can all lead to a lawn that needs extra care. While many consumers choose to make lawn maintenance a do-it-yourself project, there are those that prefer to leave it to the professionals.

