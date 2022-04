Robert Pattinson's time as The Batman may have just started but the actor isn't the only person putting on a gravely voice for the character in the future. Beyond Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also starring as the character in the upcoming The Flash movie, the Dark Knight Detective is set to appear in the upcoming DC's League of Super-Pets movie with a trailer playing exclusively ahead of The Batman confirming who will voice the character, none other than John Wick himself Keanu Reeves. As with any new piece of information for a comic book movie, filmmaker and professional fanboy Kevin Smith has thoughts, and he's already loving Reeves' as the iconic DC character.

MOVIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO