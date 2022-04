Southside High School senior Ellie Bunnell has been named the Arkansas Journalist of the Year by the Journalism Education Association (JEA). Bunnell is the editor of the school's yearbook and has contributed articles and photography to Southworld Online, the school’s online newspaper, and submitted designs to the school’s social media pages. She will be the only student in Arkansas to advance to the JEA Nationals in Los Angeles in April, and is eligible for a JEA scholarship, which awards $3,000 to the top winner and $1,000 each for up to four runner-up winners.

