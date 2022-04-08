Gus Bilirakis Gets Spectrum Coordination Act Through the House

This week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., got his “Spectrum Coordination Act” through the U.S. House.

The House passed the measure on a 418-6 vote with all opposition coming from the GOP ranks. Every member of the Florida delegation voted for the bill.

“Currently, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) hold shared jurisdiction over the management of spectrum policies. However, these agencies have not created a system to coordinate usage of spectrum policies since their 2003 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Finding solutions to create a consistent and efficient use of spectrum that helps to foster innovation is key to promoting America’s economic growth, universal service goals, and technological leadership. In recognition of this fact, Congressman Bilirakis introduced the Spectrum Coordination Act that would require the NTIA and FCC to revisit and update their 18 year-old policies. Since the Congressman originally filed this legislation last year, the agencies have begun to improve coordination, but this bill will formalize the process and ensure its completion,” the congressman’s office noted.

Consumers benefit when government entities work together to modernize processes and improve efficiency. The agreement governing cooperation between NTIA and the FCC has remained unchanged for 19 years. In the world of technology, that is an eternity and spectrum usage, management, and sharing have grown and evolved,” said Bilirakis. “I want to solidify what has been learned under the original MOU and build upon it to benefit all federal agencies, licensees, and consumers. We have the opportunity to improve effectiveness of government systems and encourage innovation as we continue to work with stakeholders and experts in the field.”

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate where there is no companion measure.