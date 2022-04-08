‘So glorious a page of the nation’s history’

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me mourning the loss of the Capitol Hill Fox, who led a brief but dramatic life in the public eye this week. That’s right, a mother fox and her kits were documented roaming around the Capitol grounds this week. Normally, this would be cute. Unfortunately for at least nine people, though, the fox was a bit aggressive. Animal control captured the fox, and she was humanely euthanized to check for rabies. Even more unfortunately for those nine people, the fox was indeed rabid. My condolences to everyone going through rabies treatment this week. Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo was one of the unlucky nine, but she had a sense of humor about it, tweeting, “you’re telling me I survived three years of a pandemic to be bit by a rabid fox.” You really can’t make this stuff up. The rest of this week in Washington was relatively chill … well with the exception of a historic confirmation. Other than that, Biden extends the student loan payment moratorium, Rep. Tom Emmer wants to rein in government spending and Rep. Dean Phillips tries to resuscitate the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

