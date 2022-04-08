ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘So glorious a page of the nation’s history’

By Eric Black
MinnPost
MinnPost
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My favorite historian/blogger, Heather Cox Richardson, used the occasion of the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman ever to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court, to remind us of a previous glorious occasion...

www.minnpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Clarence Thomas’s reaction to his wife Ginni’s text messages says it all. This is what we can do

After the 2020 election and prior to the January 6 coup attempt, Ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, repeatedly texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. She urged him to tell President Donald Trump to refuse to concede while an “army” gathered to seize power. She also claimed falsely that there had been massive election fraud in favor of Democratic winner Joe Biden. She added that Trump’s enemies should be sent to Guantanamo Bay.The text messages, which had been provided to the January 6 commission investigating the coup, and which were made public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Supreme Court#American#Richardson Post
Daily Mail

Church court REFUSES bid by Jesus College Cambridge to remove memorial to 17th century benefactor Tobias Rustat over slave trade links as judges say it's a reminder of 'the imperfection of human beings' and 'none of us is free from sin'

A Cambridge college's bid to rip out a 300-year-old memorial to a benefactor with links to the slave trade has been thrown out, in what backers have described as a 'victory for common sense'. Jesus College claimed the memorial to Tobias Rustat - a courtier of King Charles II -...
RELIGION
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Herald and News

Long-lost World War II medals found in demolished home

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is trying to find a home for long-lost World War II medals found at a home that was being demolished. The state agency is looking for relatives and descendants of George E. Hodgdon after his Distinguished Service Cross and the Italian War Cross of Military Valor (Medaglia al Valor Militaire) were found at home in Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Depiction of Jesus Found in Ancient Ruins

The plate, which is on display in the archaeology museum in Linares in Andalusia, is one of the earliest representations of ChristFORVM MMX/Facebook. Our perception of what certain biblical or historical characters look like is based simply on what has been written and passed down. However, just like religion, history can be very controversial as when hard evidence is missing, it all must come down to cultural beliefs. Almost 3 billion people worship Jesus Christ around the world, so as this is such an impactful character in the lives of many, we should know what he looks like.
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: Fox and the Hill

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me mourning the loss of the Capitol Hill Fox, who led a brief but dramatic life in the public eye this week. That’s right, a mother fox and her kits were documented roaming around the Capitol grounds this week. Normally, this would be cute. Unfortunately for at least nine people, though, the fox was a bit aggressive. Animal control captured the fox, and she was humanely euthanized to check for rabies. Even more unfortunately for those nine people, the fox was indeed rabid. My condolences to everyone going through rabies treatment this week. Politico reporter Ximena Bustillo was one of the unlucky nine, but she had a sense of humor about it, tweeting, “you’re telling me I survived three years of a pandemic to be bit by a rabid fox.” You really can’t make this stuff up. The rest of this week in Washington was relatively chill … well with the exception of a historic confirmation. Other than that, Biden extends the student loan payment moratorium, Rep. Tom Emmer wants to rein in government spending and Rep. Dean Phillips tries to resuscitate the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
U.S. POLITICS
MinnPost

D.C. Memo: a very Cawthorny situation

Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me complaining constantly that D.C. weather has gone back below 60 degrees (I know, poor me). I did manage to go see the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin last Friday before frigid temperatures came back, and tried and failed to get good pictures of my puppy there because he was extremely overwhelmed by the hordes of tourists who were also there to enjoy the sights. This week in Washington: a SCOTUS controversy, an all-but-guaranteed confirmation, and a CD1 special election that’s heating up. Oh, also, claims from the hallowed halls of Congress about orgies and cocaine.
POLITICS
MinnPost

We need a better slogan than ‘defund the police’

NBC News was out yesterday with a new poll on the qualities and issue positions that voters say they most want, and don’t want, in candidates for the upcoming election. By a HUGE margin, the quality/issue position that voters overwhelmingly say they DON’T want is a candidate who favors “defunding the police.” Seventeen percent of those surveyed said they would be more likely to support a candidate who favored “defunding the police.” (73 percent said “less likely” to support a defunding candidate.) That leaves about 10 percent who didn’t answer. I’m with them. If offered a choice of awful answers, don’t pick either.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MyArkLaMiss

3 churches in Ukraine contemplate faith, hope and charity

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — It’s almost Easter in Ukraine, where a trio of churches on the far edges of the capital considered faith, hope and charity on Sunday. In Bucha, shocked into silence by atrocities that left bodies in the streets, about two dozen of the faithful gathered for the service while the exhumation of bodies continued […]
RELIGION
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy