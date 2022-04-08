ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Deadly crash involving motorcyclist in Colorado Springs Friday under investigation

By Nicole Heins, Tony Keith
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday in Colorado Springs. Police received a call about the crash at Woodmen Road...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 6

John Paredes
2d ago

motorcycles and Colorado Springs is a bad mix. too many cars on the road. I've known a handful of bikers who been hurt or killed by drivers who don't see them.

Reply
2
KKTV

12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old boy was among four people shot in Colorado Springs on Saturday. 11 News spoke to family members of the boy, who wanted to remain anonymous, as the child fights for his life. The shooting happened Saturday evening on two streets near Chelton and Astrozon on the southeast side of the city. A total of four people, including the 12-year-old, were shot.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Jessica Lee Matey Evans Identified As Woman Killed While Remembering Victim Of Earlier Fatal Crash

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The 39-year-old woman killed Saturday evening in southeast Windsor has been identified as Jessica Lee Matey Evans. Evans, of Gill, Colorado, was one of several pedestrians struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene of the collision. (credit: CBS) Windsor police said Evans was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man killed in a crash at the location exactly a year prior. The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street before gathering on the north side. (credit: CBS) A 23-year-old Greeley...
WINDSOR, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXRM

CSPD: Home invasion turns into car chase, ends in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Alexis Wilkins Arrested After Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At High School In Colorado Springs

(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday. Alexis Wilkins (credit: United States District Court via Facebook) Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020. Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here. Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

‘How many bears do you see in this photo?’ Bear cubs spotted near a Colorado Springs elementary school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) monitored a few bears near a Colorado Springs elementary school on Friday. The wildlife agency used the sighting as a reminder to brush up on their “Bear Aware” tips. CPW didn’t provide the exact location of the wild animals, but said a sow and two yearlings were hiding in a storm sewer. A wildlife officer kept an eye on them until they moved away from the area. The school also sent its own security to the area to keep everyone from disturbing the animals.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

