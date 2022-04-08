ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

Tim Meadows from ‘SNL,’ ‘Mean Girls’ coming to New Kent

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GVmJd_0f3eFmFb00

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Former Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows is coming to New Kent for two stand-up shows on Saturday, April 16.

They’re at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Colonial Downs Racetrack, with Laura High. Guests must be 21 or older.

The 10-season SNL vet (1991-2000) has most recently played principal Jonathan “Andre” Glascott on ABC’s “Schooled,” but has appeared in everything from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “Bob’s Burgers” to “30 Rock.”

He’s also well-known for his movie roles as the principal in “Mean Girls,” the “you don’t want no part of this” role as Sam McPherson in “Walk Hard,” and film spinoff of his recurring “Ladies Man” character on SNL.

Tickets are $22.50 for each show and can be bought here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
New Kent County, VA
Sports
County
New Kent County, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
ComicBook

ABC Renews Fan-Favorite Comedy Series for Season 2

One of TV's biggest new sitcom hits is officially returning for a second season. Abbott Elementary, which airs on ABC, has been receiving great ratings and stellar acclaim through its first season on the network. The series about a group of teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia school is tied with CBS' Ghosts for the highest-rated freshman sitcom in the 18-49 demographic. Fans have been waiting for some kind of official announcement about the fate of the series from ABC, and that word finally came down on Monday. Abbott Elementary is returning for Season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

From 'Mean Girls' to 'Just My Luck': 7 Essential Performances by Lindsay Lohan

At the turn of the early aughts, there were many rising child stars, but none were as talented or as captivating as Lindsay Lohan. She burst onto the scene with Disney’s remake of The Parent Trap, and then skyrocketed into fame with the now teen classic Mean Girls. As her star fell due to tabloid overexposure, and personal issues, her once shining talent was relegated to being the punchline in late night talk show monologues. However, with news of Lohan signing a two picture deal with Netflix, it's time to look back at the performances that made her a once rising talent.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Meadows
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mean Girls#Abc
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Star Vanessa Ray Reveals She Cried to Donnie Wahlberg After Seeing NKOTB Video

Over the years, Blue Bloods fans have come to know and love the relationships between Donnie Wahlberg (Danny Reagan) and Marisa Ramirez (Maria Baez), as well as between Donnie and Vanessa Ray (Eddie Janko). As accustomed as we are to seeing the actors in character in one of the longest-running police procedurals, however, we can’t help but feel giddy over their newest collaboration.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy