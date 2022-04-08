Tim Meadows from ‘SNL,’ ‘Mean Girls’ coming to New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Former Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows is coming to New Kent for two stand-up shows on Saturday, April 16.

They’re at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Colonial Downs Racetrack, with Laura High. Guests must be 21 or older.

The 10-season SNL vet (1991-2000) has most recently played principal Jonathan “Andre” Glascott on ABC’s “Schooled,” but has appeared in everything from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “Bob’s Burgers” to “30 Rock.”

He’s also well-known for his movie roles as the principal in “Mean Girls,” the “you don’t want no part of this” role as Sam McPherson in “Walk Hard,” and film spinoff of his recurring “Ladies Man” character on SNL.

Tickets are $22.50 for each show and can be bought here.

