ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AP News Summary at 9:21 p.m. EDT

Northern Virginia Daily
 2 days ago

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered. At least 52 people died in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian...

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
Primetimer

Norah O'Donnell is reportedly facing internal criticism for anchoring CBS Evening News from the U.S. amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The New York Post reports O'Donnell is expected to travel to Poland this weekend to anchor CBS Evening News from Europe next week. But sources say "it's too late" as her rival network news anchors David Muir and Lester Holt have been reporting from Ukraine for days. The Post also reports that O'Donnell has been toxic on the CBS Evening News set, with "O’Donnell chewing out dressing room stylists over her hair and makeup." As the Post notes, "for the week of Feb. 28, CBS’ total viewers sank to less than 5.1 million, trailing NBC’s 7.4 million and ABC’s 8.8 million." Meanwhile, The Post reports, “CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil, rumored as a possible successor to O’Donnell, has been reporting from Poland and appearing on her show nightly."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Mike Pence
The Independent

Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy for attack on Mr T’s decision to continue masking

Iconic actor and WWE Hall of Famer Lawrence Tureaud – better known as the imposing Mr T – has faced off against many storied opponents. They include pro wrestling legend Rowdy Roddy Piper, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa, and now, the latest recipient of Mr T’s fool pitying, US Senator Ted Cruz. The face-off began when Mr T posted a tweet sharing his booster vaccination and saying he would continue masking and social distancing in public places to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now 69, Mr T's age makes him especially susceptible to the danger posed by a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Defense Attorneys#Ap News Summary#Kyiv#Ukrainians#Russian#The Supreme Court#Senate
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Plane carrying Polish president Andrzej Duda makes emergency landing in Warsaw

A plane carrying Polish president Andrzej Duda was forced to make an emergency landing while travelling to meet Joe Biden.Mr Duda had been flying to meet his US counterpart in the southeastern city of Rzeszow on Friday afternoon when a defect caused the Polish Air Force aircraft to return to Warsaw.The head of Duda’s office, Pawel Szrot, said the Polish leader did not face any danger and he later boarded a different aircraft and headed back to Rzeszow.Biden travelled to Poland to get a firsthand look at international efforts to help some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia quits Council of Europe rights watchdog

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday quit the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights watchdog, pre-empting an expected expulsion over its attack on neighbour Ukraine. Russia is only the second country to leave the pan-European group tasked with upholding human rights and the rule of law since...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy