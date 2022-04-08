ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make the most of your favorite movies and TV shows with this wireless soundbar

By Andrew Koopman
 2 days ago
Turn your living room into a movie theater with this wireless Samsung soundbar ($149.99) from Woot! (Woot)

Other than the giant screens and crisp pictures at the movie theater, what’s the next best part about going to see a movie? For me, it’s the incredible sound experience. When sound comes from all around you, it’s much more immersive than it would be if there were just a few normal speakers underneath the screen at the theater, right?

So why should your home be any different? You can have a complete surround sound experience of your own without breaking the bank by getting this wireless soundbar from Samsung while it’s on sale.

This wireless soundbar is a complete Dolby Digital 5.1 channel surround sound system in one. A 5.1 surround sound system has a subwoofer, two front speakers, and two rear speakers. This soundbar replaces all of those different components with one easy-to-use device. And since it’s wireless, you don’t have to worry about unsightly wires running all over your house and walls.

With Samsung’s Q-Symphony technology, the soundbar pairs with compatible Samsung TVs to create a cinematic sound experience. To simulate the sound of having speakers behind you, this soundbar has up-firing speakers that directionally distribute the sound all around you, which is perfect for gaming, watching movies, or immersing yourself in your favorite sporting events.

You can also connect the soundbar to your phone or other mobile device and use it as a speaker for your favorite music. Lastly, when the soundbar is paired with a compatible Samsung TV, you can use the same remote control for both devices, making it as easy to use as possible.

So what are you waiting for? Experience sounds the way that they were meant to be heard by taking advantage of this deal from Woot while supplies last.

