Biometrics face off: retina vs face recognition vs fingerprint scanner

By Roland Udvarlaki
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiometric sensors have taken off rapidly in the past few years. They can be found in a lot of general products such as smartphones, tablets, computers, portable storage, and many more accessories. Some places, such as gyms, also allow users to scan their fingerprints and easily access physical locations....

Phone Arena

Samsung reportedly decides where the fingerprint scanner will go on the 5G Galaxy Fold 4

Under-display fingerprint scanners remain in the news, but this time we aren't talking about the Pixel 6 series. English-language website Business Korea says that Samsung considered using under-display biometric readers on both the upcoming Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 but recently decided not to proceed along that route. Instead, it will continue to integrate the fingerprint scanner with the power button on the side of its foldable phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Forget side-mounted fingerprint readers, rear sensors are still a favorite

We asked our readers what method they prefer to unlock their phones with. Of the votes, 42% say they prefer rear fingerprint sensors. In-display fingerprint sensors came in second with 27% of votes, followed by face unlock. There are a few different unlocking methods out there. That's why we asked...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Fold 4’s fingerprint sensor won’t be under the display

In-display fingerprint sensors are a key part of the current hole-punch display designs that most Android vendors use. But there is an exception to the rule: Foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip. Samsung placed the fingerprint sensor on the side of those handsets, and it will reportedly keep them there on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 this summer.
CELL PHONES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Hackers can take over out-of-date Samsung phones

Samsung smartphones are vulnerable to a major flaw if they haven’t been updated. Hackers can make phone calls, even factory reset. Users should upgrade immediately to stay safe. Security firm Kryptowire is warning a wide range of Samsung devices are vulnerable to a major security flaw that allows hackers...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs. Galaxy A52 5G: Everything That's New

Samsung's new midrange Galaxy A53 5G, announced at its Galaxy A event on Thursday, has a lower price, larger battery and improved camera compared to its predecessor. The new phone costs $450 (£399, roughly converting to AU$710), which is $50 less than last year's Galaxy A52 5G. It launches on March 31 through T-Mobile and Verizon, with broader availability through AT&T, Samsung and other retailers coming on April 1.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

These LG smartphones will receive Android 12 this quarter

Last year, LG announced its exit from the smartphone market. After a lot of speculation as to what would happen to the current smartphones, LG announced that it will continue supporting devices already out in the market and release Android updates for them. The company recently released Android 12 for...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

First live images of OnePlus Nord Buds appear in the wild

Last month, it was reported that OnePlus is working on Nord-branded wireless earbuds. Back then, the tipster OnLeaks shared rendered images of the TWS earphones via 91Mobiles, and today we're seeing the first live images of the Nord Buds. The images leaked today have been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website (via MySmartPrice).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be a huge seller for Samsung, for a surprising reason

It looks like Samsung is expecting big things from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, with the phone seemingly expected to sell far better than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. That’s according to Ross Young (a leaker with an excellent track record) who claims that Samsung is planning to build 8.7 million display panels for the phone in 2022, compared to 5.1 million for the Z Flip 3 in 2021.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Call me Crazy - Whitestone Dome Fingerprint Scanner

This is the wallpaper I changed to and my fingerprint has been way better. Maybe it's just the weather, I don't know. Well, after some time I don't think the solid background has made any difference. I still find it is very finicky if I just use it normally. But as I noted in another thread, not any worse than it was for the two weeks before I put on the WSD. It was finicky in the same way before the WSD also. I did do the finger press between cures though so maybe that is why mine did not get any worse. But, I find that if I breath on my thumb before use, then the FPS is perfect first time every time. I don't need to actually moisten my finger, although that works too. Just a warm breath fixes it. Also if I have very recently use moisturizing cream on my fingers, (I am a cracked fingers gardener), then it also works perfectly. Someone pointed out that this type of FPS really does not like dry skin and my experience supports that.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

The vivo X Fold could make the Galaxy Fold 3 run for its money, but will it?

The vivo X Fold leaked in the past few weeks, and with less than a week to go until it’s official unveiling, we already have a good idea about what we’re expecting to see. Just yesterday, the new foldable leaked, revealing some key specifications that make us question whether it could rival the most popular foldable currently on the global market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung and OPPO are developing their own in-house chipsets, and more OEMs need to do this

When going through the spec sheet of any smartphone, you generally expect to see Qualcomm or MediaTek in the chipset section. Occasionally, you will spot Samsung's Exynos or maybe even Google Tensor in some cases, unless you're looking at iPhone in which case you'll find Apple's own chipset. But it appears that OEM's reliance on Qualcomm and MediaTek will slowly go down as even more smartphone manufacturers, such as the likes of Samsung and OPPO, are said to be developing their own in-house chipsets for smartphones.
CELL PHONES

