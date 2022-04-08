Biometrics face off: retina vs face recognition vs fingerprint scanner

This is the wallpaper I changed to and my fingerprint has been way better. Maybe it's just the weather, I don't know. Well, after some time I don't think the solid background has made any difference. I still find it is very finicky if I just use it normally. But as I noted in another thread, not any worse than it was for the two weeks before I put on the WSD. It was finicky in the same way before the WSD also. I did do the finger press between cures though so maybe that is why mine did not get any worse. But, I find that if I breath on my thumb before use, then the FPS is perfect first time every time. I don't need to actually moisten my finger, although that works too. Just a warm breath fixes it. Also if I have very recently use moisturizing cream on my fingers, (I am a cracked fingers gardener), then it also works perfectly. Someone pointed out that this type of FPS really does not like dry skin and my experience supports that.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 16 DAYS AGO