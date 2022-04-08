Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 16:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gadsden; Jackson; Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT/1145 AM EDT/ THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Gadsden and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf and Jackson. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT /1145 AM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 750 AM CDT /850 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Blountstown, Wewahitchka, Bristol, Altha, Frink, Abe Springs, Clarksville, Kinard, Broad Branch, Scotts Ferry, Sharpstown, Chipola Park, Red Oak, Marysville, Hugh Creek, Kennys Mill, Blountstown Airport, Durham, Chipola and Chason. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
