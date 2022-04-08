ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

SITE Santa Fe Presents SPECTRUM, Nani Chacon’s First Solo Exhibition

By SITE Santa Fe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her first solo exhibition, SPECTRUM, Nani Chacon draws content from Diné creation mythology and blends it with her own experiences as a contemporary Indigenous artist. Now on view at SITE Santa Fe, the show features eight newly commissioned large-scale paintings, a site-specific “woven mural,” and a survey of public artworks...

