Timber Rattlers opening day postponed due to weather

Timber Rattlers say their opening day has been postponed due to weather.

"The poor weather of the last two weeks has forced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to postpone Friday’s game with the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium due to wet field conditions," Timber Rattlers said on its website.

The Timber Rattlers said they're going to shift the start time of Saturday’s game to later in the afternoon and move their All-Fan Bobblehead game to Sunday. Fans who had tickets for Friday’s game will be able to exchange them for any game for the remainder of the regular season, including Sunday.

Tickets for Friday’s rainout can be exchanged over the phone or in-person at the box office. The box office at the stadium will open at 10:00 am on both Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found here.