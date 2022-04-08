ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Timber Rattlers opening day postponed due to weather

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdkDM_0f3eB24O00

Timber Rattlers say their opening day has been postponed due to weather.

"The poor weather of the last two weeks has forced the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to postpone Friday’s game with the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium due to wet field conditions," Timber Rattlers said on its website.

The Timber Rattlers said they're going to shift the start time of Saturday’s game to later in the afternoon and move their All-Fan Bobblehead game to Sunday. Fans who had tickets for Friday’s game will be able to exchange them for any game for the remainder of the regular season, including Sunday.

Tickets for Friday’s rainout can be exchanged over the phone or in-person at the box office. The box office at the stadium will open at 10:00 am on both Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Winter today, spring by Sunday

Springfield Cardinals Opening Day: What you need to know before heading to Hammons Field. Groundbreaking ceremony today to celebrate new restaurant and concert venue in Nixa. A groundbreaking ceremony for the 14 Mill Market is set for this afternoon in Nixa. The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce says they are already hearing from other businesses and developers interested in coming to Nixa.
NIXA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Timber Rattlers
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy