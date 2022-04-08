ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Fire take season-opening unbeaten streak to Orlando

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2419XH_0f3eAlcL00

The Chicago Fire will look to remain unbeaten when they visit Orlando City SC on Saturday.

Chicago (2-0-3, 9 points) is one of three MLS teams yet to take a loss, along with the Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC. The Fire have conceded just one goal and recorded four shutouts through the first five games. They’ve scored five goals, all coming in their two wins.

It’s the second meeting between the two sides, who played to a 0-0 draw on March 5 in Chicago.

“Doesn’t really change our preparation,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said of the rematch. “We have a way of playing that we’re always going to play, whether we’re at home or on the road. Nothing changes. It’s a benefit to us because it’s a team that we’ve played before so we know them more than before, so to speak. But likewise, they will know what we’re about and what we’re doing also because it’s five games into the season.”

The Fire are expected to be without midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, who left last Saturday’s draw against FC Dallas in the 19th minute with a calf injury. He did not practice Wednesday, when the team returned to the pitch after a couple of days off.

“We want to be careful, because he’s a very important player for us,” Hendrickson said. “We don’t want to rush that back too soon. We’re monitoring that, and he’s day-to-day right now.”

Orlando (2-2-2, 8 points) enters the match looking to get back into the win column. The club is 0-1-1 in its past two matches and 0-2-0 in its past two matches at home.

It’s the first time since May-July 2019 that the Lions have dropped two straight at home. They haven’t lost three straight at home since May-June 2018, a run that included a loss to the Fire.

“For us, it’s an important game,” midfielder Junior Urso said. “We have another chance to show our fans what we want this season. … We have a chance. We have more games in front of us. Let’s try to get three points at home and put ourselves out there on the field.”

Orlando defender Antonio Carlos is out 12 to 16 weeks with a hamstring injury.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Kara's goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored a second-half goal to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday. Kara’s game-winner came in the 59th minute, securing the win for Orlando (3-2-2). Alexandre Pato had an assist on the goal.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Orlando, FL
Sports
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan captain Nick Blankenburg, top-5 pick Kent Johnson sign with Columbus Blue Jackets

Two of the Michigan hockey team’s top contributors for the 2021-22 season are headed to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Less than 24 hours after the Wolverines lost to Denver 3-2 in overtime in a national semifinal, sophomore forward Kent Johnson, the No. 5 overall pick last July, signed a three-year, entry-level deal on Friday, while senior defenseman Nick Blankenburg, the Wolverines’ captain, inked a one-year, entry-level deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Ezra Hendrickson
theScore

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot for 6th straight season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading back to the postseason. Toronto clinched a playoff berth for the sixth straight year with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at home Saturday night. The club is second in the Atlantic Division with a 47-19-6 record. Auston Matthews scored twice in the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Orlando City Sc#Chicago Fire#Los Angeles Fc#The Philadelphia Union#Fc Dallas
NHL

Preview: Ducks Aim for Back-to-Back Wins Tonight vs. Carolina

Following a comeback victory last night in Philadelphia, the Ducks look for consecutive wins in the season's final back-to-back, today taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Anaheim visits Raleigh as part of a four-game road trip that includes matchups with both Eastern Conference division leaders, Florida and Carolina,...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

50K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy