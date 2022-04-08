ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Officials search for South Carolina teen missing for 2 years

By Nikolette Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtPBl_0f3eAjqt00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has asked for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two years.

We previously reported , Abigail Beattie was last seen on March 27, 2020, leaving a home on Standridge Road in Anderson and getting into a white or tan truck.

Police believe she could still be in Anderson or surrounding areas. Officials said she may have traveled to Greenwood or Orangeburg.

The teenager was described to have blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on Abigail Beattie or her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson City Police Department at (864) 260-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, SC
Anderson, SC
Sports
Anderson, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Orangeburg, SC
City
Anderson, SC
State
South Carolina State
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in South Carolina before taking his own life. Anderson County authorities say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital. Sheriff Chad […]
ANDERSON, SC
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy