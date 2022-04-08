Officials search for South Carolina teen missing for 2 years

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has asked for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two years.

We previously reported , Abigail Beattie was last seen on March 27, 2020, leaving a home on Standridge Road in Anderson and getting into a white or tan truck.

Police believe she could still be in Anderson or surrounding areas. Officials said she may have traveled to Greenwood or Orangeburg.

The teenager was described to have blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs about 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on Abigail Beattie or her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson City Police Department at (864) 260-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.