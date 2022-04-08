ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

A look back as to how much snow Wheeling received the last 17 years

By Zach Petey
 2 days ago

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Say it ain’t snow! Well, not anything that will need the shovels or snow blowers out of the shed for this weekend. Although there is a chance for a few flurries across Ohio and West Virginia Saturday and Sunday morning, it got me thinking as to how much snow we have received so far from November to April.

Digging through the record books here in the StormTracker7 Weather Lab, I came across some snow totals over the last several years. I was able to plot the totals and take the average for what was measured outside the WTRF 7News Studios and here’s how it looks.

17 year average snow totals outside WTRF7News Studios.

Over the last 17 years, the most snow that was measured outside the studio in Downtown Wheeling was 60 inches back in the winter of 2009/2010. The bulk of that winter’s snow actually fell on Super Bowl Weekend (February 5/6 2010).

The least amount of snow for November through April fell in the winters of 2011/12 and 2019/20 where we measured less than 18 inches.

Looking in depth at this past winter

The winter projections for the season were a La Nina pattern, which typically bring above average temperatures to Ohio and West Virginia.

Although there were some cold spells, the overall pattern did suggest warmer than average winter temperatures. Therefore, most of the precip that fell, ended up being more so a wintry mix or sleet/slush versus all snow.

Meteorologist even classified this winter an a moderate La Nina, characterizing the sea surface temperatures meeting warmer than average standards.

There were plenty of places across the Northern Plains and Central Midwest that got buried with snow, but not so much here locally.

Northeast Regional Climate Center analysis of snow totals for Ohio and West Virginia.

Looking at more data to solidify out measurements in Downtown Wheeling, we take a look at Total snowfall across Ohio and West Virginia from the Northeast Regional Climate Center.

Our measurement of 23.6 inches falls within the orange shade across The Northern Panhandle with the range of 10 to 30 inches.

In general, we did not have the white Christmas that everyone wanted and we dodged another Winter without the “Big One” in terms of snow. It was below average snow total wise, but I am sure everyone is excited for brighter things like Spring.

StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey

