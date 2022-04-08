Lions HC Dan Campbell: Dolphins once had player 'reeking of alcohol' during practices

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared an troubling story from his time with the Miami Dolphins. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had plenty to say during the first full week of the month ahead of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft that opens on April 28.

Campbell directly said he wants to use the second-overall pick of the player-selection process on a "day one starter" and not a project for the future, and he also expressed a belief that the Lions don't need an "elite" quarterback "to have sustained success."

Long before Campbell began serving as Detroit's outspoken coach, he was with the Miami Dolphins from 2010 through 2015 mostly as tight ends coach until he held the role of interim head coach for a portion of his final season with the organization. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Campbell recently offered an interesting story to reporters about his time with the Dolphins.

"I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball," Campbell explained. "He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football. He showed up, he didn’t have any M.A.’s [missed assignments], he hustled non-stop, and it’s like, you know what? You’ll find a way to make that guy work. Not saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he’s still playing today, by the way."

Understandably, Campbell didn't identify the individual.

Regardless of an athlete's talent or star status in the NFL, one would think the league and/or NFL Players Association would hold a franchise responsible if a coaching staff knowingly and intentionally utilized an alleged drunk player who ultimately suffered an injury or hurt someone else in a practice setting or a meaningful game. In short, league officials would likely prefer such stories remain behind closed doors.