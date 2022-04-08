ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions HC Dan Campbell: Dolphins once had player 'reeking of alcohol' during practices

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQXwM_0f3e9Y5W00
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared an troubling story from his time with the Miami Dolphins. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had plenty to say during the first full week of the month ahead of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft that opens on April 28.

Campbell directly said he wants to use the second-overall pick of the player-selection process on a "day one starter" and not a project for the future, and he also expressed a belief that the Lions don't need an "elite" quarterback "to have sustained success."

Long before Campbell began serving as Detroit's outspoken coach, he was with the Miami Dolphins from 2010 through 2015 mostly as tight ends coach until he held the role of interim head coach for a portion of his final season with the organization. Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Campbell recently offered an interesting story to reporters about his time with the Dolphins.

"I remember I had a guy in Miami, god he loved ball," Campbell explained. "He was a dynamic football player, but he came in every day just reeking of alcohol. He was probably on a bender for who knows how long, but god he loved football. He showed up, he didn’t have any M.A.’s [missed assignments], he hustled non-stop, and it’s like, you know what? You’ll find a way to make that guy work. Not saying we want those guys, but he loved ball, and he had success. And he’s still playing today, by the way."

Understandably, Campbell didn't identify the individual.

Regardless of an athlete's talent or star status in the NFL, one would think the league and/or NFL Players Association would hold a franchise responsible if a coaching staff knowingly and intentionally utilized an alleged drunk player who ultimately suffered an injury or hurt someone else in a practice setting or a meaningful game. In short, league officials would likely prefer such stories remain behind closed doors.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Alcohol#American Football#Lions Hc#Pro Football Talk
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
Yardbarker

Brian Flores Prevented Tom Brady from Leaving Buccaneers to Join Dolphins

There were no rumors of free agents getting ready to leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading south to be Miami Dolphins in 2022, but if stories are believed, the quarterback everyone wants to follow may have been headed there himself. So, what stopped it? A lawsuit, filed by former Dolphins...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy