EU agrees to freeze assets of Sberbank boss, Putin's daughters

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to freeze the assets in the EU of the boss of Russia’s top lender Sberbank, Vladimir Putin’s two daughters and more oligarchs, according to a document published in the EU’s official journal on Friday.

Since the start of war in Ukraine, the EU has blacklisted around 700 people linked to the Kremlin or accused of supporting the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special operation”. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Vladimir Putin
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin's Daughter Katerina Tikhonova's French Villa Vandalized

Russian President Vladimir Putin's second-oldest daughter Katerina Tikhonova woke up to the Ukrainian flag painted all over the front gate of her luxury mansion in France. The vandalism is a sign of protest against the conflict started by Tikhonova's father that has been ravaging the Ukrainian people for over a month now.
NewsBreak
Economy
Europe
The Independent

Kremlin calls Johnson ‘most active anti-Russian’ as PM tightens vice on Putin

Boris Johnson was accused by the Kremlin of being the most active anti-Russian leader as he announced fresh sanctions and urged a targeting of Vladimir Putin’s gold reserves.Downing Street said the Prime Minister was instead “among the most active anti-Putin leaders” as sought to rally leaders at a Nato summit in Brussels to provide more defensive military support to Ukraine.In a virtual address to the allies on Thursday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks” but it appeared his demand would not be met.Mr Johnson had instead committed a new package...
Reuters

Putin says keeping Russia in check is West's long-term policy

March 16 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted. Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in...
Reuters

Russia's Putin gets Chinese backing to stay in G20

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the next G20 summit in Indonesia later this year and received valuable backing from Beijing on Wednesday in a pushback to suggestions by some members that Russia could be barred from the group. The United States and its Western allies...
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

