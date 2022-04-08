ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

The week ahead: County proposes building $3 million sculpture at Ascarate Park

By Ramon Bracamontes
elpasomatters.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at some developments that El Paso Matters is following. New Ascarate Park Sculpture: During its April 4 meeting, the El Paso County Commissioners Court approved proceeding with plans to build a 130-foot by 130-foot yellow abstract sculpture at Ascarate Park that...

elpasomatters.org

Comments / 15

Zack Mason Gray
2d ago

let's see. streets have big pot holes. water system is charging more transportation on city busses are free , the parks are ugly and fish dye in pond because of stagnet water and they want to build a yellow square to go along with a X in Mexico and grant money comes from our taxes. so tell me again why we need something else in the park?

Reply
14
MEANIE
2d ago

That money should be used for more important things around our city not in such a wasteful statue that does nothing to help our people or communities in any way .. Frivolous, unnecessary, unneeded waste of money .. Veronica Escobar should realize this is not a matter of interest and do away with it ..

Reply
11
Guest
2d ago

WRONG! They are voting to approve of the location ONLY! The sculpture will be paid for from DONATIONS NOT CITY MONEY!

Reply(1)
4
Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cameron County announces new multi-million Parks and Recreation Building

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral)A groundbreaking ceremony was held on South Padre Island for the new Cameron County Parks and Recreation Administration building. County leaders say this new building was necessary. Parks and Recreation Director Joe Vega believes the new building needed to be created after complications with their current...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is seeking Request for Proposal for Concessions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso County, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Spring, TX
County
El Paso County, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
KRQE News 13

New Mexico tax rebates: How much will you get?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anywhere between $500 and $1,500 will hit most New Mexicans bank accounts over the next five months. The “free money” from the state government comes after New Mexico lawmakers passed two separate economic aid packages this year amid record oil revenues and rising costs of living, including high gas prices.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA

El Paso county business has horses for adoption

EL PASO COUNTY, Texas - Victoria Davis, owner of Horses Unlimited Rescue and Education Center, has seen a surplus of horses come into her stable just in the past three months. Ten horses have come from Lousiana to nearby Arizona, New Mexico, and Sunland Park. Each one has its own issues, from bone spurs to tendon issues, to congestion, and Davis makes sure these horses are taken care of properly.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#City Council#County Judge#Uban Construction#El Paso Matters
El Paso News

Woman stabbed in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released information about a Monday evening stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital. According to EPPD officials, the stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Noble and Myrtle Streets...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
KTSM

El Paso man charged with kidnapping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in El Paso returned an indictment charging an El Paso man with kidnapping. According to court documents, 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Contreras, is accused of taking the victim fromEl Paso to Alamogordo, while on his way to his new job at a detention facility. Officials […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

West El Paso murder and decapitation trial begins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The trial in the case against a man accused of killing and decapitating his mother in April 2017, began on Wednesday. As KTSM previously reported, Fernando Alonzo Alarcon was arrested for allegedly killing and beheading his mother, Graciela Acosta Licon at their West El Paso apartment.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy