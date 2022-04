Students gathered in Alumni Hall Tuesday to hear from 11 of the University’s most ambitious stand-up comics. The prize included one of three $4,000 awards given by the William W. W. Knight and Beverley Randolph Knight Scholarship. The annual competition, dubbed “Comedy Knight,” included live performances from students as well as the announcement of two other winners, one for a comedic film project and the other for a humorous essay, who both submitted their entries in advance.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 17 DAYS AGO