WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County district attorney wants to charge as an adult a 16-year-old boy accused of killing another teenager in Towne East Square last week. The suspect appeared in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday, where a judge ordered that he remain in custody at least until his arraignment on April 18. The judge has not yet ruled whether the suspect will be charged as an adult or juvenile. His name has not been released.

WICHITA, KS ・ 19 DAYS AGO