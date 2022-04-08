ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Baseball comes out swinging

By Wilder Isom
Cover picture for the articleFreshman short stop Spencer Scott swinging against USF on March 26. The UP Baseball team has started the season with a record of 17-11 overall and sits 4-5 in conference play. “The conference is really deep this year,” Head Coach Geoff Loomis said. “So we’re only two series in (six games)...

Related
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHON2

Hawaii softball edged by Cal Poly in series finale

The University of Hawaii softball team wrapped up its series against Cal Poly with a narrow 8-7 loss at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Saturday night. After entering the week tied for the Big West Conference lead, the Rainbow Wahine exit the weekend at 13-14 overall and 7-5 in conference games.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii baseball completes UC Riverside sweep with Sunday victory

The University of Hawaii baseball team completed its series sweep against UC Riverside with a 5-1 win on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the second inning after doubles by Cole Cabrera and Naighel Calderon, and stretched that lead to 5-0 with runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
HONOLULU, HI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Runner

Beach volleyball coach is digging for the win

For head coach Cesar Benatti the 2021-2022 beach volleyball season has been a big one. The team accomplished a goal. Benatti set years back by being a top 20 ranked team in which they accomplished when the AVCA,American Volleyball Coaches Association, were released on March 1 as number twenty. With...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

