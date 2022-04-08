ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Eldorado HS staff member assaulted after school

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8xP6_0f3e8J3e00

A staff member at Eldorado High School was assaulted on Thursday afternoon, and a person of interest was taken into custody, the Clark County School District confirmed to 13 Action News.

UPDATED REPORT: Las Vegas high school student arrested for attempted murder, sex assault of teacher

Police were called to the school in the area of Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard after the final bell, Principal Christina Brockett wrote in an email to parents.

The Clark County School District Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating, Brockett said.

SCHOOL SAFETY: Concerns over violence in the Clark County School District

"Because this is an active police investigation, we do not have additional details to share at this time," she said. "We will continue to provide updates as they are available."

Law enforcement officials had not publicly released any identifying information about the person of interest in the case as of this report.

Comments / 6

Donna Ramires
1d ago

is this the teacher that was assaulted by the child with done because he got bad grades if it is they could have prosecute the parents because to leave a gun laying around so the kid can take it to school wonder if he would have killed the teacher all over bad grades come on parents your kids they got to put up with disappointment they got to respect their teachers to please older people younger people my mother always told me treat people the way you want to be treated and if everybody would do that in the world we wouldn't have all this going on

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
State
Washington State
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#School Safety#Eldorado High School#Action News
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsnet5

Police say "magician" using trick to steal from Walmart cashiers

A "magician" appears to be fooling cashiers in Texas. The Seguin Police Department says the man has used a "slight of hand" trick to convince cashiers that he did not receive the proper amount of change. "The suspect will count out the change showing the employee that he was short-changed...
SEGUIN, TX
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
The Independent

Black Virginia high school teacher sues tenth grade student who left banana in classroom doorway for months

A Black high school teacher in Virginia is suing a tenth-grade student for racism after the minor was caught leaving a banana in the doorway of his classroom for months.Joel Mungo, a history teacher at Menchville High School for 21 years, said he had never seen such an act in his teaching career.He first noticed a banana outside his classroom door in October 2021, then he found a banana placed on the same spot at least once a month. "Someone left a banana at my door. The banana was perfectly placed in the doorway,” Mr Mungo told WAVY 10....
HIGH SCHOOL
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy