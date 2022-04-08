ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County Public Schools to distribute free COVID test kits for students and staff ahead of spring break

By Allana Haynes, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago

Howard County Public School System Superintendent Michael Martirano announced during a board meeting Thursday that the school system is in the process of distributing 70,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits to staff and students before spring break.

Schools and offices will be closed April 11-18 for spring break.

The kits, which were allocated by the State of Maryland for public school systems, contain two test kits each. They are intended to support diagnostic testing at home when staff and students are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, he said.

In addition, staff and students are encouraged to perform a health check before returning to school and use the tests if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Staff and students should not go to school if they have a cough, diarrhea or vomiting, difficulty breathing, a fever of 100.4 degrees F or higher, new loss of taste or smell, new onset of severe headache or a sore throat, according to the school system website.

“Use of the test kits is optional, but I see them as another important part of our multi-pronged mitigation strategy – including vaccination, ventilation and vigilance – to help ensure the health and wellness of our school communities,” Martirano said.

5 On Your Side

Free COVID test kit program ending in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s free COVID-19 test kit program will end in March, the state announced Thursday, citing a decrease in demand. The state began shipping out free tests to residents last year, but demand peaked in January. COVID-19 tests were difficult to find as the omicron variant surged throughout the St. Louis area and the rest of the U.S.
MISSOURI STATE
WITN

COVID-19 cases down as ECU students return from spring break

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday was the first day back to class for East Carolina University students after spring break. With masks now optional, some students are worried there could be a spike in COVID-19 cases especially as many people spent that time traveling out of state or out of the country.
GREENVILLE, NC
weku.org

Masks now optional for Fayette County public school students

Beginning Tuesday, the wearing of masks for Fayette County Public School students is optional. The word came Monday afternoon from Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. Masks will be optional in all Fayette County Public School district facilities and on school buses. The change was precipitated by new information received from the Fayette County Health Department.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
The Baltimore Sun

Howard County schools redistricting process begins with series of public workshops

Parents and other community members gathered Monday at the last of three public workshops to discuss the redistricting process for Howard County public schools in anticipation of a new high school opening next year in Jessup. New High School #13 is expected to open in fall 2023 and will be designed to accommodate 1,658 students in grades nine through 12. Representatives from the Howard County ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
FL Radio Group

State to Distribute 20 Million COVID Tests During Spring

More than 20 million COVID-19 over-the-counter tests will be distributed across the state through the Spring to bolster New York State’s ongoing preparedness efforts. “As we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, test kits are a critical tool in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and prevent exposure to others,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “While our numbers remain low, now is the time to ramp up the distribution of tests and build up our stockpile so we can bolster our preparedness for the future to protect our communities, and safely move forward through this pandemic.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBEC AM

Berkshire Residence…You Can Order the 2nd Round of Free Gov COVID-19 Test Kits

A reminder that you can order another round of free government-issued COVID-19 test kits even if you haven’t used the 4 tests that you ordered and received in January. The government is allowing one resident per household in the country to order two separate rounds of 4 free test kits. Why not be proactive and order another 4 tests while they are available just in case.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland veto overrides mean expanded abortion services, family and medical leave coming to state

Nurse practitioners, midwives and other nonphysician medical professionals will be able to perform abortions in Maryland after the Democrat-controlled General Assembly overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act on Saturday afternoon. Hogan’s veto of the measure, which will also require most health insurance plans to cover abortions at no cost to patients and ...
MARYLAND STATE
