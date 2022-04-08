ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

N.Y. judge extends stay on lower court ruling that tossed Dem-drawn redistricting maps

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

ALBANY — An upstate appellate judge said New York’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts will remain in place for the time being.

State Appellate Division Justice Stephen Lindley of Rochester extended an already issued temporary stay that keeps the new district maps in play for petitioning purposes, pending appeal.

Lindley’s extension will run through April 20, when oral arguments will be heard.

The decision comes a week after a lower court judge in Steuben County found the recently redrawn maps unconstitutional and gerrymandered to benefit Democrats.

Supreme Court Judge Patrick McAllister, a Republican, gave the Democrat-led state Legislature until April 11 to submit new maps in his March 31 ruling.

The Republican-backed lawsuit that led to the ruling argued Democrats illegally gerrymandered the maps to favor themselves, violating a 2014 constitutional provision creating an independent commission meant to take politics out of the process.

The 10-member bipartisan panel wound up deadlocked earlier this year and voted to send a pair of competing maps, one drawn up by Republicans and one by Democrats, to lawmakers.

That allowed the Legislature, in which Democrats have a supermajority, to draw their own maps.

Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, signed off on the final product in February, all but guaranteeing that Albany and New York’s congressional delegation would remain blue for the next decade.

Lindley’s ruling means the state Board of Elections can still accept petitions filed by candidates running for office in the new districts and keeps things on track for the state’s primary on June 28.

Still, Lindley said he would allow McAllister to retain a neutral expert to draw up a new Congressional map to be used should the current maps be struck down.

The legislature could also draw up a contingency map, Lindley added.

“The Legislature may begin redrawing the map right now if it chooses to do so,” he said. “Or the Legislature may choose to do nothing and risk the possibility of having to live with the map drawn by Judge McAllister’s neutral experts should respondents lose before the Court of Appeals and lack sufficient time to propose a substitute map that withstands constitutional scrutiny after exhaustion of appellate remedies.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Appellate Court#Redistricting#State Appellate Division#Democrats#Republicans
NBC News

The Supreme Court has a Clarence Thomas (and Ginni Thomas) problem

Many Americans have grown increasingly numb from a seemingly endless stream of dispiriting stories highlighting our political leaders’ fading commitment to democracy. However, if anything has the potential to awaken us from our stupor of exhaustion, it must be the recent news that Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, attended the Jan. 6 populist rally at the Ellipse in Washington, which preceded that day's Capitol riot. Not to diminish voters’ very legitimate concerns about America’s elected officials, but politicians and political movements come and go. Without trust in the courts, American democracy does not stand a chance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Jackson questioned on Supreme Court ‘shadow docket’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson yesterday defended the Supreme Court’s emergency docket, while promising to take a closer look at how it is used in certain cases. During a marathon hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asked the Supreme Court nominee when it is appropriate to use the “shadow docket.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Slate

The Supreme Court’s Attack on the Clean Water Act Was Too Extreme for John Roberts

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 shadow docket order reviving a Trump-era ruling that radically limited the ability of states and tribes to restrict projects, like pipelines, that will damage the environment. With their decision, the majority upended decades of settled law recognizing states’ authority to protect their own waters without bothering to issue a single sentence of reasoning.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy