ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former AP reporter, editor Michael Rouse dies at 82

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (AP) — J. Michael “Mike” Rouse, a former Associated Press reporter in North Carolina who helped usher the news cooperative into the early computer age though vote tabulation and story transmission, has died. He was 82.

His son, David Rouse, said Friday that his father died Thursday night at a hospice in Wilmington, having been in failing health for several years.

Rouse started in 1959 as a reporter for the Goldsboro News-Argus but left to join the AP in Charlotte in 1961, according to his retirement announcement published in 2005.

As an AP reporter, Rouse helped cover the civil rights movement. After two years in the Army, he returned to Charlotte and became the AP’s news editor for the Carolinas, directing coverage of the civil rights movement and other stories involving North Carolina and South Carolina.

During his first years as the Carolinas news editor for the AP, Rouse supervised the collection of votes in South Carolina’s fall election with a reporter in each of the 640 precincts. It was the first time such for such an undertaking.

Rouse and his bureau chief, Carl Bell, hired the South Carolina Education Association to have teachers in every precincts to call in the votes from precincts as soon as they were counted. He set up telephone banks in the basement of a municipal auditorium in Columbia and borrowed a computer from Richland Technical Institute.

The project was done on behalf of the then-newly formed News Election Service, a consortium of wire news services and broadcast networks.

The AP chose the Carolinas staff in the late 1960s to test and introduce the computerized transmission of news. Rouse was part of the team that was the first to replace the old teletype machines on which stories were retyped to be transmitted over slow-speed leased telephone lines.

Rouse declined an offer to transfer to Chicago and instead left the AP in 1971 to become managing editor of the Durham Morning Herald. During his 13 years there, the Herald won three public service awards from the North Carolina Press Association.

He would later become general manager and executive editor of the Washington Daily News for five years, then become managing editor of The Fayetteville Observer in 1989. Rouse took on the task of combining the news operations of the Observer, the morning paper and The Fayetteville Times, the afternoon paper, into one morning paper.

Rouse returned to Goldsboro in 1994. As editor of the News-Argus, he managed the news, sports and photo operations and wrote most of the newspaper’s editorials.

A memorial service is being planned.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salon

Dozens arrested as more than 1,000 join largest ever "scientist-led civil disobedience campaign"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 1,000 scientists across the globe chained themselves to the doors of oil-friendly banks, blocked bridges, and occupied the steps of government buildings on Wednesday to send an urgent message to the international community: The ecological crisis is accelerating, and only a "climate revolution" will be enough to avert catastrophe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecentersquare.com

Cooper extends North Carolina's COVID response via executive order

(The Center Square) – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order to extend North Carolina’s COVID-19 response, a measure he contends is necessary despite a “sustained decline” in cases. Cooper issued Executive Order 256 on Friday to extend provisions granting the North Carolina Department...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
City
Goldsboro, NC
City
Columbia, NC
City
Carolina Beach, NC
State
South Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels getting big visit from four-star DT this weekend

The North Carolina football program will be hosting another big time visitor this weekend in addition to four-star safety Michael Daughtery. 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett will also be on campus this weekend in Chapel Hill visiting UNC. Jarrett has offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla), Penn State, Tennessee and many more. Jarrett was also on UNC’s campus twice last summer. 2023 4 star DT Jamaal Jarrett will take big visit to #UNC this weekend and then heads to #Clemson Monday where he should be officially offered. #UGA team to beat in my opinion. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Independent

Mish Michaels: Popular meteorologist dies aged 53

Popular meteorologist and weather presenter Mish Michaels has died aged 53, according to her friends and family. Ms Michaels was known for appearing as a weather presenter for WHDH-TV, WBZ-TV and The Weather Channel before her death on Wednesday, and appeared on television screens across the Boston area during her career. Her family said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Mish Michaels. Our family is devastated by her loss.” No details about her death were released. “She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, auntie, friend and stellar...
CELEBRITIES
WLTX.com

Charlotte FC defeats Atlanta, 1-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is back in the win column. The team rallied behind a Jordy Alcívar goal and held tight on defense to pull away with a 1-0 win against Atlanta United FC on Sunday, April 10. The matchup on Sunday was the second meeting of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rouse
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vehicle Of Missing Indiana Mother Found Wrecked In Gary With Bloody Clothing. Where Is Ariana Taylor ?

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, Ariana Taylor went out with friends to several bars in Valparaiso, Indiana. Her 4-year-old son stayed with his father, Kijon Graham, that evening, and Ariana agreed to pick the little boy up in the morning. After their night out, Ariana's friends dropped her off at the home of her parents. Ariana reportedly "insisted on leaving in her own vehicle," Kijon told ABC 7 Chicago. 23-year-old Ariana Taylor has not been seen or heard from since.
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Associated Press#The Goldsboro News Argus
The Associated Press

Thousands rally in LA to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of people including truckers and firefighters from across the country gathered Sunday outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest vaccination mandates designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The crowd gathered at Grand Park to hear speakers and performers, while big-rig trucks from the “People’s Convoy” were parked on nearby streets. Members of the convoy jammed traffic during a Washington, D.C., protest earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

Groundbreaking poll pinpoints the number of Americans who have experienced extreme weather

A new public opinion poll released this week puts into perspective the impact extreme weather has had on people throughout the nation over the last two years. A new poll conducted by Gallup shows that one in three adults in the U.S. reported being personally affected by an extreme weather event over the last two years. The poll, which was conducted over an 18-day period last month, surveyed Americans over the age of 18 on whether or not they were personally affected by an extreme weather event, and, if so, what type.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

845K+
Followers
414K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy