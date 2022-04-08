ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

By Mayu Saini
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrxBZ_0f3e7qHY00

Click here to read the full article.

Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Might Have a $203 Million Problem on its Hands

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most transparent companies apparently wants to muzzle its workers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Staten Island Warehouse Workers Vote to Unionize...Is Alabama Next?Digital Brands Group CEO Describes Amazon Denim 'Beta Test'New Bill Demands Fashion Management Companies Pay UpBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Really Just Said its ‘Low-Quality’ Shoes Would ‘Disintegrate’

Click here to read the full article. Vans won a preliminary injunction against the mass retailer and its more than two dozen knockoff sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: Walmart Self-Checkout Lawsuit, Frame Adopts NewStore, UPS Taps ESWSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseWalmart Closing Stores, Frasers Group Deal, and Consumer Confidence: Week AheadBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Expert Expects ‘Active Market’ This Year

Click here to read the full article. An unusually subdued March could mean more bankruptcies ahead, said Epiq’s Chris Kruse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalKaltex Nearing Default Following Failed Refinancing AttemptsOffice Trend Signals Emerge in Men's Wear Brand's Second Bankruptcy in 2 YearsDov Charney, American Apparel Founder, Files for Chapter 11 BankruptcyBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquidity Crisis#Textile#Sj Promo#Sourcing Journal Evrnu#Bci#Covid#American#Aepc
Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Sam’s Club Closings in 2022

The last widespread closing of the Walmart-owned division was in 2018. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Corporate.SamsClub.com, BusinessInsider.com, The Daily Beast, CNN Business, Wikipedia.org, and Mashed.com.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Thinks This Investing Strategy Could Even Make a Monkey Rich

Warren Buffett views investing in stocks as a "positive-sum game." He believes that a diversified portfolio of stocks held long enough will make any investor a lot of money. One test of Buffett's "monkey strategy" shows that the legendary investor just might be right. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Cadrene Heslop

Actions of Walmart Shopper Goes Viral

The cost of living in America is on the rise. The average monthly living expense for a single American is $3,189. This amount sums up to $38,266 per year. For a family of four, the cost is $7,095 per month. This figure adds to $85,139 per year. That is a lot of money.
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy