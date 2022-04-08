ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles announce 30th anniversary opening day celebrations

By Nia Fitzhugh
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orioles announced their plans to welcome fans back to the ballpark to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The event line up is set to begin at 2:25 p.m., during the club's home opener game April 11, against the Milwaukee Brewers. Features of the...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Family Members Of Slain Officer Keona Holley, Fallen Baltimore Firefighters To Throw First Pitch At Orioles Home Opener

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are honoring some of Baltimore’s bravest for the ceremonial first pitch at Monday’s home opener. The ceremonial first pitch will honor Baltimore Officer Keona Holley, who died after an ambush shooting, and three Baltimore firefighters who lost their lives in a vacant building collapse. Officer Holley died after a week on life support after she was caught in an ambush shooting in Curtis Bay in December. Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo died in January after a building on fire partially collapsed with them in it. Officer Holley’s son, Lt. Butrim’s mother-in-law, Lacayo’s brother, and Sadler’s daughter will be in attendance to throw the first pitch, alongside firefighter John McMaster, who was critically injured in the collapse that killed three of his colleagues. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m., starting with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. The match will be the 30th home opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

What’s New At Oriole Park This Year?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the 30th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, and the Orioles are introducing new food, ticket specials, merch and even a new field this year. The team has announced so many new features recently it could be dizzying, so we’re putting them all on one page. Here’s what to expect at Oriole Park for the 2022 season: Food The Orioles are bringing some exciting new eats to the park, including a Baltimore match made in heaven with a popular local seafood joint. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood: Fans can now enjoy authentic seafood at the Jimmy’s Famous Seafood stand. It can be found...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

What To Expect At The Orioles Home Opener On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 30th Home Opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is Monday, and the Baltimore Orioles are celebrating in style. If you plan on attending or are watching from home, here’s what to expect. The Orioles play the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 3:05 p.m., but festivities begin at 2:25 p.m. with a pre-game ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long. Cedric Mullins will be presented with his Silver Slugger Award as part of the pregame ceremony. He earned his first-career Silver Slugger after setting career-highs and leading the Orioles in nearly every major offensive statistical category in 2021,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Nationals fall to Mets 5-1 on Opening Day

WASHINGTON — For each of the past three seasons, the New York Mets sent Jacob deGrom to the mound on opening day and watched him throw at least five scoreless innings. This time, an injured deGrom was not available, so fill-in Tylor Megill took the ball from new Mets manager Buck Showalter and turned in a suitable impression of what the two-time Cy Young Award winner usually does in Game 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Dunkirk, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, Friday baseball game times with Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, more in action

Major League Baseball made its return Thursday, as 14 of the league's 30 teams played their Opening Day games. The Cubs, Royals, Cardinals, Reds, Mets, Astros and D-Backs got off to winning ways to start the season, and you can find takeaways from Thursday's action here. MLB's other 16 teams are set to get started on Friday, with Yankees-Red Sox, Phillies-A's, Rockies-Dodgers and Blue Jays-Rangers among the matchups on Friday's Opening Day schedule.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2022 MLB season simulation: How Red Sox fare in grueling AL East race

The Boston Red Sox begin their 2022 MLB season Friday afternoon against the archrival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Expectations are pretty high for the Red Sox after they got within two victories of reaching the World Series last season. What can we expect from the Sox this year?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles guide to Friday’s season opener: What to know about the 2022 season before it gets underway

After an exceptionally long winter and shortened spring, Orioles baseball is back. The Orioles play their first game of the 2022 season Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, opening a 162-game slate that for a time didn’t seem as if it would reach that tally. Like all teams, Baltimore waited out Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout this offseason before major league players could report to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

Manfred gifts players headphones as lockout peace offering

NEW YORK — (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gifted major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Major League Baseball confirmed that headphones and a letter signed by Manfred were left...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mejía delivers again, Rays beat Orioles 14th straight time

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — No team does a better job of utilizing the entire roster than the Tampa Bay Rays, who thrive on unselfish contributions by role players such as Francisco Mejía. Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Sec Football#Nba Tv#The Milwaukee Brewers#Wlbt 3 News#Bleacher Report#Jackson State University#The Florida Panthers#Orlando Magic#Vh1#Wwe
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Bring Out The Brooms)

The 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays hope to earn a series sweep to open their season as they host the 0-2 Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM EST. Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore today as they try to get their first victory. He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has primarily been a reliever, so we should expect a bullpen game for the Orioles.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The future of the Orioles’ infield is in Double-A Bowie, and they already have championship aspirations

Gunnar Henderson had an idea. He and Joey Ortiz were working in the batting cage this offseason, the kind of run-of-the-mill process that can become monotonous even to a 20-year-old early in his professional baseball career. “Hey, Joey,” Henderson prompted. “You wanna play a game of horse off the tee?” Ortiz didn’t need to be pressed, setting off a friendly competition between the Orioles ...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Philly

Phillies Fans Tailgate, Buy Merchandise Ahead Of Opening Day Against Oakland Athletics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Opening Day for the Phillies, and fans couldn’t have asked for better weather on Friday. Lots of groups are tailgating the lots at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies get ready to play the Oakland Athletics at 3:05 p.m. But one group from New Jersey tailgating was celebrating for a special reason. “I’m getting married,” Kate said.  Kate said her groom, Michael, is working on Friday while she gets to celebrate with friends at the Phillies game. Meanwhile, Eyewitness News stopped by the New Era Team Store inside Citizens Bank Park to check out some of the merchandise. Some of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy