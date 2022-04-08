ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Hero trooper Toni Schuck throws first pitch at Rays Opening Day game

By Robert Pandolfino
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7kiB_0f3e7HpT00

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck who put herself in harm’s way to protect runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is being honored at the Tampa Bay Rays opening day game.

Schuck was hailed a hero for her actions during the Skyway 10K run in March putting herself in harm’s way by using her patrol vehicle to stop a drunk driving suspect from getting onto the Skyway Bridge where the run was taking place.

Rays Opening Day: Former USF pitcher gets start

Schuck, a 26-year veteran of the FHP, was serving as the last line of defense between the driver and the runners. Both the suspect and Schuck were seriously injured in the nearly head-on collision.

Schuck has recently honored in Manatee County with the designation of Trooper Toni Schuck Day on March 22.

The woman behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit Trooper Schuck was arrested on multiple DUI-related charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Related
Herald-Tribune

FHP: Beware scams in making donations to hero trooper

The Florida Highway Patrol has warned that people who want to make donations in honor of or to help Trooper Toni Schuck should steer clear of scams, including any solicitations involving online GoFundMe pitches. "There is NO authorized GoFundMe page connected to this incident so please do not donate there!"...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tampa Bay Rays#Usf#Fhp#Trooper Toni Schuck#Trooper Schuck
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy