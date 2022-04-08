Hero trooper Toni Schuck throws first pitch at Rays Opening Day game

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck who put herself in harm’s way to protect runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is being honored at the Tampa Bay Rays opening day game.

Schuck was hailed a hero for her actions during the Skyway 10K run in March putting herself in harm’s way by using her patrol vehicle to stop a drunk driving suspect from getting onto the Skyway Bridge where the run was taking place.

Schuck, a 26-year veteran of the FHP, was serving as the last line of defense between the driver and the runners. Both the suspect and Schuck were seriously injured in the nearly head-on collision.

Schuck has recently honored in Manatee County with the designation of Trooper Toni Schuck Day on March 22.

The woman behind the wheel of the vehicle that hit Trooper Schuck was arrested on multiple DUI-related charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.