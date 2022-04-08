Pair Amtrak expansion with electric-car rentals at major Amtrak stops

Uber is planning to add trains, coaches, buses, and flights into its app.The move would make the taxi app into a “seamless door-to-door experience”, said Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for UK, northern and eastern Europe.It is hoped that the move would mean Uber could siphon a commission when customers book train or bus tickets, especially as a significant portion of people booking Ubers did so in order to get to their airport.“You have been able to book rides, bikes, boat services and scooters on the Uber app for a number of years, so adding trains and coaches is...
