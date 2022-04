BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)- A McLean County department responsible for emergency response and preparedness officially has a new leader. Cathy Beck was sworn in as the director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency on Friday. In 2017, Beck began serving as assistant director. She also led the agency for the past 18 months. Beck was […]

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 26 DAYS AGO