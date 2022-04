KNOB NOSTER – Knob Noster State Park is looking for volunteers for spring park beautification day. Individuals, families, groups, and organizations are encouraged to volunteer to assist park team members with maintenance, exotic and invasive plant control and more. Any volunteer will need to register and to bring work gloves, insect repellent, drinking water, and closed toed shoes. The park beautification day will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2.

