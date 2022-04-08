ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

E-waste drive set April 22-23 in Godfrey

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

GODFREY — Lewis and Clark Community College will host an E-waste drive in conjunction with CJD E-Cycling 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23 in the parking lot at Godfrey Road and Tolle Lane, across from the Dairy Queen, in Godfrey.

People can recycle anything with a cord and anything metal: servers, switches, PC towers, printers and other technical equipment. The college will also accept landline phones, cable boxes, cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, cables, holiday lights, home electronics, printers, additional telecommunication items and lead acid batteries.

All types of televisions, along with computer monitors, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators will be accepted with a charge, from $5 to $35 depending on size and type.

Poor weather conditions may cancel the event. Should it be canceled, the reschedule date will be posted to the CJD E-Cycling Facebook page.

For more information, contact L&C Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at 618-468-2782 or email at nkeener@lc.edu. For more details visit www.cjdecycling.com .

ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

