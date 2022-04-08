ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

This Bakery Has The Best Cheesecake In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Cheesecake is one of the most versatile desserts you can ask for. You can order an indulgent chocolate-lover's dream, try a light slice with a sweet fruit topping or stick with a classic and try it plain. However you prefer to enjoy your cheesecake, there is a slice just for you.

LoveFood searched the country for the most decadent slice of cheesecake, compiling a list of the best in each state because, as the site states, "Who can resist a heavenly slice of cheesecake with its crumbly base and refreshing cream filling?"

So which bakery has the best cheesecake in South Carolina?

Annie O' Love's Cookie Cafe

The best slice of the creamy dessert that you can find in South Carolina can be found at Annie O' Love's Cookie Cafe in Charleston, with their Peanut Butter Apocalypse cheesecake named the best of the best.

Annie O' Love's Cookie Cafe is located at 1901 Ashley River Road.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"If you find yourself in Charleston, do yourself a favor and stop by Annie O Love's to try the vegan Peanut Butter Apocalypse cheesecake. It features a brownie batter base, vanilla bean filling, cookie dough balls, peanut butter chocolate mousse, chocolate and sea salt. It's definitely not traditional, but customers love it."

Check out the full list here to see the best cheesecake in each state.

