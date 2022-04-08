ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

April 8 – Alex Ramirez and Larry Lawhead

1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark and Bruce are joined by radio Alex...

www.1310kfka.com



numberfire.com

Jace Peterson not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is being replaced at third base by Mike Brosseau versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 2 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .500 OPS and 1 stolen base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WANE 15

Gasser good to go as TinCaps opening day starter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Robert Gasser is the highest ranked pitching prospect on the TinCaps roster, so it isn’t a surprise he’ll be the opening day starter for Fort Wayne on Friday at Dayton. The 22-year old Gasser is the no. 9 prospect in the Padres organization. The 71st overall pick in the 2021 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
numberfire.com

Brad Miller leading off Friday for Rangers opener

Texas Rangers infielder Brad Miller is starting in left field and hitting leadoff on Friday versus right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Miller appears to have won the starting left field job, at least against right-handers. The Rangers' full season-opening lineup: Miller LF, Marcus Semien 2B, Corey Seager SS, Mitch Garver C, Nathaniel Lowe 1B, Adolis Garcia CF, Kole Calhoun RF, Andy Ibanez 3B, Willie Calhoun DH. Jon Gray is starting at pitcher for the Rangers.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

White Sox's Andrew Vaughn (hip) at DH Friday afternoon

Chicago White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn (hip) is starting at designated hitter and batting eighth versus left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn dealt with a hip issue for most of Spring Training, but he is ready for the start of the season. Josh Harrison is on second base and Jake Burger is on third base, while Yoan Moncada (oblique) opens the year on the injured list. The White Sox's full lineup for Friday's season opener: AJ Pollock RF, Luis Robert CF, Jose Abreu 1B, Yasmani Grandal C, Eloy Jimenez LF, Leury Garcia SS, Harrison 2B, Vaughn DH, Burger 3B. Lucas Giolito is starting at pitcher for the White Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Charlie Blackmon as a starter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon will sit out Sunday's game while Randal Grichuk fills his spot in right field and bats sixth. Blackmon is projected for 585 plate appearances this season, with 14 home runs,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yadiel Hernandez batting sixth for Washington on Friday

Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Mets. Hernandez will get the start in left field on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Max Scherzer and the Mets. Lane Thomas will move to the bench. The Nationals implied team total...
MLB
numberfire.com

Carson Kelly catching Sunday for Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Carson Kelly as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Kelly will bat fifth and handle catching duties Sunday while Jose Herrera takes the afternoon off. Kelly has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 9.8 fantasy points against...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza starting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Yonathan Daza as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Daza will bat eighth and cover centerfield, while Sam Hilliard takes the afternoon off. Daza has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points against the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Elias Diaz catching for Colorado Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Elias Diaz as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Diaz will step in behind home plate and bat seventh while Dom Nunez takes a seat. Diaz has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tim Anderson batting leadoff for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox listed Tim Anderson as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Anderson will bat leadoff and play shortstop Sunday while Leury Garcia rides pine. Anderson has a $3,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13.1 fantasy points, with 0.2 home runs,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alejandro Kirk sitting Sunday for Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Alejandro Kirk as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirk will ride pine Sunday while Danny Jansen takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Kirk is projected to finish the season with a .250 batting average over 132 more plate...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Angels leave Brandon Marsh off Sunday lineup

The Los Angeles Angels did not list Brandon Marsh as a starter for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh will sit out Sunday's game while Jo Adell takes over in left field and bats fifth. Marsh is projected for 376 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs,...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Rendon sitting for Angels Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels did not list Anthony Rendon in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Rendon will catch a breather Sunday while Jack Mayfield covers third base and bats cleanup. Our models project 389 more plate appearances for Mayfield this season, with a .257 batting average,...
HOUSTON, TX
9NEWS

Hiring underway for 82-game season at Coors Field

DENVER — A staff of 700 will be ready for Opening Day at Coors Field, but more workers are needed for the rest of the baseball season. The Colorado Rockies and ballpark staffing operator Aramark said they are looking to add an additional 200 part-time workers this year. Available...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Tom Murphy sitting for Seattle Sunday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Murphy is being replaced behind the plate by Luis Torrens versus Twins starter Bailey Ober. In 4 plate appearances this season, Murphy has a .667 batting average with a 2.417 OPS,...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Jurickson Profar batting seventh Sunday for San Diego

The San Diego Padres listed Jurickson Profar as their starter in left field for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Profar will bat seventh and play out of left field Sunday while Matt Beaty takes a seat. Profar has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel for tonight's games and is projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seth Beer hits opening day walk-off for Diamondbacks on National Beer Day

Former Clemson Tiger Seth Beer showed out in a big way on opening day for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the bottom of the ninth, Beer ripped off a walk-off three-run home run carrying the Diamondbacks to a 4-2 opening day win against the San Diego Padres. The 25-year-old Clemson alumni was one of the best players in college baseball in his tenure with the Tigers, and it looks like we’re finally going to see that play translate to the next level. Appearing in only five games for the Diamondbacks last season, Beer hit an impressive .444 batting average along with a home run and three RBIs. SETH BEER WITH THE WALK-OFF BOMB ON NATIONAL BEER DAY!!! — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022 Do you believe in fairytales? @beer_seth just wrote one. pic.twitter.com/Nt0CEikLce — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 8, 2022 This night could be the beginning of Seth Beer’s breakout. Fitting it started on National Beer Day. List Five storylines to follow during Clemson's spring game  
SAN DIEGO, CA



