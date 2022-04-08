ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials search for South Carolina teen missing for 2 years

By Nikolette Miller
 2 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has asked for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two years.

Abigail Beattie was last seen on March 27, 2020, leaving a home on Standridge Road in Anderson and getting into a white or tan truck.

Police believe she could still be in Anderson or surrounding areas. Officials said she may have traveled to Greenwood or Orangeburg.

The teenager was described to have blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs about 155 lbs.

Anyone with information on Abigail Beattie or her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson City Police Department at (864) 260-4444 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

