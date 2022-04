The Golden Knights have added a bit of cap flexibility as CapFriendly reports that defenseman Nicolas Hague and center Brett Howden have been transferred to LTIR. Both players were injured last month and the placements have been dated accordingly – Hague to March 15 and Howden to March 21. With the designations, both players have to miss at least 10 games and 24 days from the placement which means Hague is pretty close to being eligible to return already.

